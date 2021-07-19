Netflix India perfectly captures how we feel about Mondays through this Dangal-related video. Do you agree?

Are you someone who spends Sunday evening dreading the torture that is Monday? If you do, you're not alone. No matter how well one's weekend goes, most people dislike Mondays which brings with it new tasks to complete, new deadlines to set and new to-do lists to be made. But mostly, what makes Mondays tough is the reminder that the next weekend is so far ahead. Well, if you feel like this about this day, chances are you'll also relate to this video posted by Netflix India.

On Instagram, Netflix India shared a video that highlights what several people feel about Mondays. "Monday sehat ke liye, tu toh haanikaarak hai," says the caption shared along with the video that shows scenes from the film Dangal.

Watch the hilarious video below:





Shared some 20 hours ago, the video has collected over 27,000 likes and several reactions from netizens.

"This is so true," posted an individual. "Agree, especially Monday three hours long meeting with no break," reacted another. "You be smacking reality onto my face Netflix. Why?" questioned a third. "Week ka har din sehat keliye haanikaarak hai," commented a fourth. And we'll, that's hard to not agree with.

What do you think about this share by Netflix India?