Netizens are melting at this precious meeting between elderly patient and his pet doggo
There’s no doubt that videos featuring doggos can bring a smile on one’s face in a jiffy. This Reddit clip of a doggo meeting an elderly patient at a hospital is one precious addition to those videos. Shared on the subreddit ‘Made me smile’, the clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.
The video starts with the doggo waiting to meet the elderly man. As soon as he is brought in front of the pooch on the wheelchair, the doggo excitedly greets the man. If the video makes you misty-eyed, be assured that you’re not alone. “Pet visiting hours,” reads the caption.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on February 4, the clip has garnered over 4,300 upvotes and still counting. The wholesome video has left netizens gushing. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the precious moment, others pointed out how happy the doggo was and that made the video worth a watch.
“All hospitals should have pet visitation space,” demanded a Reddit user. “This didn't just make me smile, it brought tears to my eyes. That doggo reminds me of my old doggo, aww!” commented another. “Me and every single soul watching this: Aww,” wrote a third.
What are your thoughts on this wholesome video?
Doggo can't control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy
