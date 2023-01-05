Home / Trending / Netizens can't get enough of this stunning sunset in Bengaluru. Watch

Netizens can't get enough of this stunning sunset in Bengaluru. Watch

Published on Jan 05, 2023 01:52 PM IST

A video of a sunset in Bengaluru has gone viral on the internet. Once you see this clip, you will be left mesmerised by its beauty.

Sunset in Bengaluru that has caught the attention of many.(Twitter/@AudiPhotography)
ByVrinda Jain

Nature can truly be stunning in a lot of ways. There are so many things in our surroundings that leave us speechless and in awe every time we see them. Recently, a video of a sunset in Bengaluru has gone viral on the internet. Once you see this clip, you will be left mesmerised.

In a clip shared by photographer Auditya Venkatesh, he captured a beautiful sunset. In the short video, you can see the bright yellow and orange colours of the sun clearly. As the sun goes down, an airplane crosses it at the perfect time. The post's caption read, "A beautiful sunset in Bengaluru today."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than one lakh times and has had 8000 likes and several reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "You never fail to amaze your followers. Amazing Camera work." A second person said, "Almost feels like the sun's refractive index slows down the plane." A third person added, "Wow.. beautifully captured." Some others have also called it "mesmerising" and "stunning."

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
