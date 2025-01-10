‘Never a dull day’: Colourful baby birds chirping in Bengaluru auto melt hearts online

In a peak Bengaluru moment, a heartwarming video shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) is winning hearts online. The clip, which has amassed over 13,000 views, captures a quirky moment that epitomises the city’s unpredictable charm. The chicks were nestled in the back of the auto.(X/@moge_oye)

The video, reportedly shot in Bengaluru, begins to show a moving auto on a street. As the camera moves to the back of the auto, viewers are greeted by an unexpected sight: a cluster of colourful baby chicks chirping joyfully, as though the auto had turned into their temporary nest. The caption accompanying the video aptly reads, “Never a dull day in Bengaluru.”

The video quickly drew attention, with many taking to the comments section to express their delight. Reactions ranged from “Awwww” to an outpouring of heart and crying emoticons, showing just how much the adorable scene resonated with viewers.

A user wrote, “ohhhhhh my god, So Cute!!!!”

Take a look at the video:

This isn’t the first time Bengaluru has grabbed headlines for unusual and endearing incidents. The city, known for its tech-savvy residents and unpredictable traffic, has often surprised the internet with its eccentric moments

Earlier last year, a video of ducks crossing a busy road in Biddeford went viral. Traffic came to a halt as drivers patiently waited for the feathered pedestrians to make their way across. Dozens of ducklings made a bid to create the world’s cutest traffic jam in a Maine city. Biddeford resident Karen Ramunno captured the scene on video as a mother duck guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane road. The mother duck shepherded the babies across in two waves, one of 22 and another of 23.

Also read: All hands on duck! Drivers stop to let dozens of ducks cross a road

Another heartwarming video went viral, showing a group of dogs standing patiently in line outside a gate. Leading the queue was a dog named Gawin, who impressed viewers with his composure. As the video unfolds, a person is heard calling each dog by name, inviting them to step inside. Despite the dogs behind him being called first, Gawin remains calm, waiting quietly for his turn. The video, posted with the caption "Self-control, graduate class," has won hearts online for its display of discipline and patience.

Also read: Dog’s self-control while waiting patiently for its turn wows people