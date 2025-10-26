‘Never seen anything like it’: Serbian man stunned after spotting BMW amid garbage on Indian street

A Serbian man, whose Instagram handle reads as @4cleanindia, has sparked conversations online after sharing a video that captures a BMW car parked amidst a heap of garbage on an Indian street. A Serbian man’s viral video showed a BMW parked amid garbage in India.(Instagram/4cleanindia)

The video, filmed during one of his clean-up walks, shows him strolling along a littered road before spotting the luxury car surrounded by waste.

In the clip, he is heard saying with disbelief, “I mean, to be very honest with you, I thought I’ve seen everything in life, but a BMW in a pile of garbage, I’ve never seen in my life, like ever, ever, ever.” The overlay text on the video read, “I’ve found plastics, leftover food and diapers while cleaning the trash but never a BMW.”

Watch the clip here:

The post, captioned “I’m used to seeing plastic, food leftovers and diapers while cleaning… but never a BMW,” has already crossed one lakh views.

Internet reacts

While many users found humour in the unusual sight, others used the comment section to express concern about civic sense and cleanliness in India.

One user commented, “Lol, that too with a premium number plate.” Another reacted seriously, saying, “It’s not funny, India is a beautiful country, please treasure it and take care.” A third user added, “Really appreciate what you’re doing for India 🇮🇳. I’m not an Indian citizen anymore, but I’ll definitely take responsibility for my whole village once I get back. Let’s make India clean, one village at a time.”

Amid mixed responses, another follower remarked, “India is not for beginners — those words have come true today.” Echoing that sentiment, one person wrote, “This is why we say India is not for beginners.” A few others lauded the creator’s efforts, saying, “You guys are doing an excellent job; people should know civic sense and be more aware.”