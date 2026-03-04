New hire quits on first day after being issued a work laptop, HR suspects…

An HR professional recently shared a baffling first-day encounter with a new hire. After waiting two long months for a top candidate to join, the entire recruitment process collapsed within hours over a single piece of hardware: the company laptop. HR claimed the hire wanted to use his personal laptop instead of the one provided by the company. She explained that she thinks it was because he didn’t resign from his current position and was moonlighting with the second job. An HR’s tweet about a new joinee quitting on the first day has prompted a series of social media responses. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I hired someone for a role. Waited 2 months for him to resume. Day 1, onboarding started and the moment I mentioned he would be assigned a work laptop, his whole mood changed. He tried to talk me into using his personal laptop instead. I told him it’s not our practice. He accepted, collected the laptop and carried on with his onboarding,” the Nigeria-based HR professional tweeted.

She shared, “By close of work, he stopped by my office to keep the laptop and said he came with his own and couldn’t carry both home. I collected it and bade him goodbye. That evening, I got a text that he wouldn’t be joining. Someone I waited 2 months for.”

The HR continued, “From my observation? He didn’t resign from his current job. The company laptop would have blown his cover. He couldn’t run two jobs with two different laptops sitting on his desk.”

The story was shared by the professional in response to a tweet asking, “What could make a candidate accept an offer, resume and not show up again after the first day?”