Nigerian creators make spoof video of Indian soap opera. Watch hilarious video

Indian soap operas are popular outside of the country as well albeit for different reasons as people find them really funny and over the top. Like this spoof video of an Indian soap opera made by Nigerian creators that will make you laugh out loud. The video was posted by the user paulscata on his Instagram account five days ago and it has got 2.20 lakh views so far. The video is too good to miss.

In the video, the husband named Raju is going to work and he is being seen off by his wife Pragya and her sister Tanu. When Pragya is going upstairs, she starts to fall and screams which is noticed by her sister Tanu. Tanu calls Raju on his phone and he comes running in slow motion to save his wife Pragya and it is hilarious to watch.

“Zeeworld drama. The Great Fall. Pragya and Raju,” says the caption of the video along with laughing emojis.

Watch the video below:

“OMG. I wish I could literally express how hard I’m laughing at this right now,” commented an Instagram user. “Pragya was falling for 10 hours,” wrote another along with laughing emojis. “You could have at least picked different name than Raju,” said a third.

The man who plays Pragya has over 98,000 followers on Instagram. The other actors featuring in the video are also tagged in the caption.

What do you think about this hilarious spoof of an Indian soap opera?