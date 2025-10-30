Nightmare on Nile: Fiery blaze consumes cruise ship in viral video, 220 rescued

A video of a ship engulfed in flames has shocked social media. The terrifying footage captures the Iberotel Crown Empress on fire. The ship carrying over 200 passengers caught fire on the first day of its 12-day trip on the River Nile, Egypt. Thankfully, there has been no report of death or injuries after the incident. The ship caught fire on the first day of a 12-day cruise on the Nile River. (Screenshot)

How did the ship catch fire?

It is believed that the fire broke out in the ship's galley. It is still unclear how the fire started but an investigation is underway.

The fire destroyed everything in its path, damaging the entire hall and several cabins. The ship’s staff moved the passengers to the upper deck, and later, they were rescued after the vessel docked at an unofficial anchorage.

"At 6:30pm, other boats shone flashlights toward our cabins. When we opened the window, we saw a huge plume of smoke on deck," one passenger on board told VRT News. The passenger further shared that the evacuation process was scary and difficult, as the entire ground floor, the usual way of exit, was engulfed in flames.

“The gangway to go ashore was too small. And the fire had also broken out on the ground floor, where the gangway is located. So, it was very difficult to evacuate via that route,” reported VRT News.

The passenger also shared how they had to leave everything to run for safety. “I suspect the ship has been completely gutted. We had to leave our luggage behind, so we are left with nothing.”

Investigation is underway:

The authorities and the cruise operators are reviewing the incident and will likely assess the safety protocols on board the other cruise ships operating along the Nile.

The Iberotel Crown Empress has been temporarily taken out of service.