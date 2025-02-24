'Nikalo yahan se': Fearless Railway official puts ticketless cop in place, earns praise. Watch

A video on social medias showed a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) scolding a policeman who was travelling in an AC train coach without a ticket. The video which was circulated on Reddit shows the ticket checker confronting the cop who was seen sleeping on a lower berth in his uniform/ In the viral video, a TTE reprimanded a policeman for sleeping in an AC coach without a ticket.(Reddit)

The TTE's no-nonsense approach has gone viral after it was posted on r/IndianRailways community on Reddit and titled, "TTE confronts a cop for travelling without a ticket in the AC coach."

In the short clip, filmed by another passenger from the upper berth, shows the TTE questioning the policeman about his seat. "You think a TTE cannot ask to see the ticket of a uniformed official? You don't even have a ticket for the general coach, but you are coming and sleeping in an AC coach," he says in Hindi, rebuking the cop.

Take a look at the video here:

"Ghar ka raaj chal raha hai kahin bhi jao, kuch bhi karo. Jo khali hai woh vardiwaalo ka seat hai kya? Khade ho yahan se, nikalo. General mein dikhai dena sleeper mein nahi. (Do you think this is your home that you will sleep wherever you feel like? All vacant seats are for uniformed officers? Get up and leave. Don't you dare go to the sleeper coach, stay in general)," he continues as the cop quietly gets up and leaves.

The video and the TTE's actions earned praise on social media as users supported him for standing up to the policeman. "Nice work by TTE. Railways need a system like airports, only passengers with valid reserved tickets should be allowed," one user said.

Another user said," TTE showed who is the boss inside in train coaches. Good work!" Other users, however, questioned the examiner for not fining the cop even when he had claimed that he was travelling without a ticket which can usually result in a fine of ₹250 or above.

