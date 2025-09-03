Nithin Kamath reacts to hilarious video from China comparing Zerodha’s ‘Nudge’ feature to robot scare. Watch

A hilarious video comparing Zerodha’s ‘nudge’ feature to a robot scare is going viral online after Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath reacted to it with a laughing emoji. The clip, posted by X user Kiranjit Das, uses a creative analogy to explain Zerodha’s ‘nudge’ feature, which alerts traders when they attempt risky actions like placing stock options orders at market price. The video, originally from China, struck a chord with traders and investors.(@Nithin0dha/X)

The video shows a man casually riding an electric scooter when a robot dressed like a human suddenly appears to charge at him. Startled, the man instantly jumps off his vehicle and backs away in fear. X user Kiranjit Das shared the video with the caption, “Zerodha nudge whenever I mistakenly try to place stock options order on Market price.”

The joke refers to Zerodha’s nudge feature, which pops up when users attempt risky trades.

The video, originally from China, struck a chord with traders and investors, many of whom could relate to the experience of being stopped by Zerodha’s cautionary prompts.

Several users responded to the post with laughing emojis.

What is ‘Nudge’?

For those unfamiliar, Zerodha’s nudge feature is designed to protect traders from making impulsive or high-risk moves. It displays warning prompts when users attempt actions like placing market orders on illiquid options, investing in penny stocks, or engaging in trades that could lead to significant losses. Nudges appear on the order window, allowing users to consider the potential risks before completing a trade.

According to Zerodha, the primary goal of the Nudge system is to help investors make informed decisions by providing timely warnings about risks and regulatory requirements, thereby preventing common trading mistakes and promoting investor protection.