NIT graduate says corporate job uses just ‘3%’ of her degree: ‘It’s only an entry ticket’

A woman with a degree in Chemical Engineering from a National Institute of Technology has stirred a conversation online after opening up about the gap between academic learning and corporate work. NIT graduate said degree helped till interview, emphasised need for upskilling. (Instagram/manvi.diary)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman identified as Manvi shared a candid video reflecting on her professional journey. She said, "I have a degree from NIT in Chemical Engineering and my job has just used maybe 3% of it. Now, I'm not here to tell you that degrees are useless, but I'm here to tell you what nobody told me before spending four years figuring it out myself."

She further added, "In fact, most of my batchmates are not doing what they studied. Okay, not even close. In college, I studied thermodynamics, mechanics, kinetics, you know, all those cool science stuff. But at work, I am just in excel meetings and figuring out things on internet by myself."

Highlighting what truly made a difference in her career, Manvi said, "Only thing that got me ahead was communication and upskilling. But yeah, I'm not bitter about it because my degree has only helped me to get to the interview, but after that, it's just me."

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Summing up her experience, she noted, “So here is my honest take after living it: degree is just an entry ticket, it's not the whole ride. Okay, if you are in college right now, then learn something on side. It can be anything: a skill, a tool, a hobby, anything which can make you money alongside. Not instead of your degree, just alongside it.”

Watch the clip here: