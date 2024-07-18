Nita Ambani dances to Chikni Chameli with Priyanka Chopra at son Anant’s baraat. Viral video

A video of Priyanka Chopra dancing to Chikni Chameli as part of Anant Ambani’s baraat went crazy viral on social media. Now, another angle of the same video shows that the Bollywood star was joined by Nita Ambani and other members of the Ambani family during the celebratory dance. Nita Ambani dancing during son Anant's baraat.(Instagram/@artist_rachna_sharma)

Priyanka Chopra flew down to India especially for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big fat Indian wedding. She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas. The actress looked stunning in a yellow lehenga during the wedding. She set the dance floor on fire with her moves on Katrina Kaif’s song Chikni Chameli, with her Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh matching her step for step.

A new video shows mother of the groom Nita Ambani also danced to the famous song with Priyanka Chopra.

Take a look at the video below:

The video also shows other members of the Ambani family in the baraat. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani all joined Priyanka Chopra in the dance. Isha Ambani was also filmed moving to the music - the daughter of the Ambani family held her son in her arms as she danced.

The video ended with Nita and Mukesh Ambani urging the wedding procession to move forward.

Besides the impromptu baraat dance, the Ambani family also performed several choreographed numbers during the pre-wedding festivities and the wedding itself.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a star-studded ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by three different receptions.

After the last reception for staff and Reliance employees on July 15, the newlyweds flew down to Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate.