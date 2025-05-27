Nita Ambani’s reaction as Nikhil Kamath asks if ‘Mukesh Bhai is into stock markets’

Nikhil Kamath was invited as the chief guest to Nita Ambani’s school in Mumbai yesterday for the graduation ceremony of the class of 2025. Nikhil Kamath, 38, is the co-founder of stock brokerage firm Zerodha, a company that has made him one of India’s youngest billionaires. During his speech, the Zerodha billionaire spoke about his first job, his first salary, how he started trading in the stock market and more. Nikhil Kamath was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani International School(Instagram/@daismumbai)

But it was a comment directed at Mukesh Ambani, who had a front row seat at the graduation ceremony, that drew laughs from the audience. It also drew a sweet reaction from Nita Ambani.

Nita Ambani is the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man. She is also the founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where the convocation ceremony of the class of 2025 took place.

Nita Ambani’s reaction to Nikhil Kamath’s quip

While addressing the audience at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nikhil Kamath revealed that he got his first full-time job at a call centre when he was just 17. The job gave him mornings to himself, allowing him to dabble in stock trading.

“This is when I first got introduced to the stock market. Back then markets used to open at 10am, now they open at 9am,” said Kamath.

“I don't know how much Mukesh bhai is into stock markets,” he continued. The camera then panned to show Nita Ambani shaking her head and smiling, suggesting that India’s richest man is not really into stock markets.

But Kamath ended his sentence with a line that elicited a chuckle from his audience. “I don't know how much Mukesh bhai is into stock markets but if anyone here knows what will happen tomorrow, it's probably him,” he said.

You can watch the video here.

Nikhil Kamath dropped out of school at the age of 15. He also acknowledged the irony of addressing a convocation ceremony as a high school dropout during his speech.

