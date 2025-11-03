Nita Ambani seeks divine blessings at Jamnagar temple on 62nd birthday, Mukesh Ambani joins her

Nita and Mukesh Ambani visited a temple in Jamnagar on the occasion of the former’s 62nd birthday. Nita Ambani turned 62 on November 1. She brought in her birthday at Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate and township. Nita and Mukesh Ambani visited a temple in Jamnagar.

Nita Ambani seeks divine blessings

A video shared by an Ambani fan page on Instagram shows Nita and Mukesh Ambani walking to a temple where they sought blessings. Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was seen feeding a cow before she entered the temple.

She bowed low to seek blessings, performed aarti and prostrated herself on the ground in front of the gods. The video also shows her seeking blessings from husband Mukesh Ambani with folded hands.

Besides the temple visit, Nita Ambani’s birthday celebration seems to have been an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Other videos that have emerged online show how she celebrated her birthday in Jamnagar.

In one clip, Nita Ambani was seen kneeling before her mother, Purnima Dalal, and touching her feet to seek blessings. In another, she cut a cake with her staff members.

More about Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man.

She is a trained dancer who has led multiple initiatives to highlight Indian arts, crafts and culture on the global stage.

Nita Ambani is the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, and the driving force behind the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

She is also the chairperson and founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries.