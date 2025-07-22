Never-seen-before pic from Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s wedding shared online because…

A never-seen-before photograph from Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s wedding has been shared online for the first time ever. The photograph shows the couple performing a ritual during their 1985 wedding. Another photograph, also shared on Instagram, shows Nita Ambani as a young bride in a simple red and white saree. A rare picture from Nita and Mukesh Ambani's 1985 wedding.(Instagram/@swadesh_online)

Both the pictures were shared on Instagram by the official account of Swadesh, an initiative to preserve traditional Indian handicrafts led by Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation. Their release coincided with a pooja organised ahead of the launch of the flagship Swadesh store in Mumbai.

Along with the throwback photographs, two pictures and a video from the pooja were also posted online. “Ahead of the opening of the Swadesh flagship store at Eros, Mumbai, Mrs. Nita Ambani honoured tradition with an auspicious pooja, draped in a stunning Madurai cotton Gharchola saree, handwoven over 10 months by artisan Shri Rajshrundar Rajkot,” read the accompanying caption.

Why were the wedding photos shared?

The throwback wedding photos of Nita and Mukesh Ambani were shared online to highlight the heirloom gold bajubandh worn by Nita Ambani – a cherished family ornament passed down through generations – which she had also worn at her wedding and chose to wear again during the recent pooja ahead of the Swadesh store launch.

The recent photographs of Nita Ambani show her wearing an heirloom bajubandh that has been passed down to her from her maternal great-grandmother. She had also worn the bajubandh during her own wedding, and it can be seen in the throwback photos shared online.

The gold armlet was worn to honour the powerful women who came before her. “In a beautiful tribute to the women who came before her and shaped her journey, Mrs Ambani wore an heirloom gold bajubandh, an armlet passed down from her maternal great-grandmother, which she had also worn at her wedding!” read the caption.

“It is not just an ornament but a cherished symbol of legacy, love, and the enduring strength that flows from one generation of women to the next – carrying with it the grace, wisdom, and blessings of our elders. The same armlet will now pass on to Mrs Ambani’s daughter Isha and then her precious grand-daughter Aadiyashakti!” the caption revealed.

About the pooja for Swadesh store

The pooja to mark the upcoming launch of the Swadesh store took place at Eros, the historic and iconic cinema building in Mumbai’s Churchgate.

The pooja was attended by Nita Ambani, her only daughter Isha Ambani – who will inherit the bajubandh – and her two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika.