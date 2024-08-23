Nita and Mukesh Ambani seen enjoying quiet night stroll with minimal security. Watch

Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were filmed taking a quiet nighttime stroll in an undated video that has emerged online. The couple was spotted in Switzerland, according to the Instagram fan page that shared the video. Nita and Mukesh Ambani spotted during a quiet stroll(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani was seen dressed in a red co-ord set while Mukesh Ambani wore a formal suit as they walked with minimal security.

Take a look at the video below:

The Ambani family has been known to vacation in the European country earlier as well. In September 2020, Mukesh Ambani and his family – including wife Nita Ambani, their three children and their respective partners – stayed at the super-luxurious Bürgenstock Resort of Switzerland.

Jonas Reif, Bürgenstock Resort's spokesperson, told Insider that the Presidential suite at the resort starts at $28,000 a night and the Royal suite starts at $46,000. This means that the Ambani family was paying a minimum of $74,000 per night ( ₹62 lakh per night) to stay at the resort that features four hotels, two spas and 10 bars and restaurants.

Switzerland also served as the venue for their elder son Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in 2019. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta hosted a pre-wedding celebration in the picturesque Swiss town of St Moritz.

The Winter Wonderland celebration of 2019 was attended by celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar etc.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani had flown to Europe last month after wrapping up the ultra high-profile wedding of their younger son, Anant Ambani. They spent time in Paris during the Summer Olympics 2024. Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, had been unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from India at the global Olympic body's 142nd session in Paris.