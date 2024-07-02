NITI Aayog director’s birthday post on living with stage 4 cancer: ‘I challenge expectations...’

Urvashi Prasad, the director of NITI Aayog, took to X to share her journey of living with “incurable” stage four cancer. She shared this post to celebrate her birthday. She also expressed how, for her, this particular day also stands for “celebration of resilience” among cancer survivors. The image shows NITI Aayog director Urvashi Prasad on her birthday, who is living with stage 4 cancer. (X/@urvashi01)

“Living with Stage 4 Cancer, birthdays hold a special significance. Despite stereotypes, I challenge expectations and defy the odds, embracing my journey with grace and courage. Yesterday marked not just my birthday but a celebration of resilience among all Cancer survivors. Here's to another year of breaking barriers and embracing joy, health, and fulfilment,” she wrote. She concluded her post with three pictures.

In one of the photos, she is seen looking at the camera while holding a bouquet. In another one, she is seen blowing candles on her cake. As for the third photo, she is seen holding something that looks like a cigar at first glance. However, Prasad added a description to the picture to clarify that it is made of chocolate. “This is a chocolate cigar, not an actual one! Would never endorse a cigar as a public health professional,” she added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 2,200 views and nearly 70 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about her post?

“Wishing you a wonderful birthday, Urvashi. Happiness for you,” posted an X user. Another person added, “Heartiest Congratulations, Madam, for your fortitude, perseverance, and strong determination. Praying Almighty to bless you with a happy life for eternity. Our best wishes.”

A third joined in and expressed, “Happy Birthday and wishing you good health and happiness.” A fourth wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday. May this special day be filled with joy, love, and everything that makes you happiest. Your resilience and spirit are an inspiration to us all.”

According to Urvashi Prasad’s LinkedIn, she completed her B.Sc. Hons, Biological Sciences (Genetics) from University of Birmingham, followed by a Master's Degree in public health from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U. of London. She also has a MPhil in Bioscience Enterprise from University of Cambridge.

Before starting her journey in NITI Aayog in 2016, she started her career as a researcher in the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi in 2006. She also worked as a consultant for Cambridge Enterprise Ltd. in 2008. She was a part of the World Health Organization as a consultant.