No halwai, no caterer: Delhi couple uses Swiggy to order food for engagement party

In Indian weddings, a halwai was usually considered an integral part of the celebrations. Most of us, growing up, have seen teams of halwais with their large cauldrons to cook matar paneer or fry up puris for hundreds of wedding guests. In time, the halwai was slowly replaced by caterers in some weddings. Now, we may be witnessing another evolution in Indian wedding food - ordering dishes online. A Swiggy agent delivers a bulk order to a Delhi engagement party.(X/@shhuushhh_)

An X user said she attended an engagement ceremony where the couple ordered food for guests online instead of getting the event catered, as is the norm. The X user shared a picture of a Swiggy delivery partner stacking plastic boxes of food on a table inside a tent.

“They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai I have seen everything,” Susmita wrote while sharing the picture on X.

Take a look at the viral post below:

The picture caught Swiggy’s attention and the food delivery platform responded by asking the Delhi couple to order their wedding food online too.

“No one has used our Crazy Deals better than these guys. Shaadi ka khana bhi humse mangwa lena,” responded Swiggy.

X users, meanwhile, were much amused by the picture. A number of jokes directed at caterers and halwais immediately flooded the comments section.

Others wondered if similar measures were taken for other aspects of the engagement party too.

“Trust me inhone barat ke liye ghoda nhi Uber se texi book karvayi hogi (They must have booked an Uber for the baraat),” joked one X user.

“Puja ki thali inhone phir blinkit se order ki hogi (They ordered the pooja thali from Blinkit),” another quipped.

“Inhone apne invitation card pr UPI QR Code bhi lagaya hoga,taki jo na aa paye wo apna Shagun bhej de (They would have put a UPI QR code on their invites),” a third added.