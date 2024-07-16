Man slams Blinkit over Hindi word ‘gaya’, threatens police complaint: ‘Why’re you doing business in Bengaluru?’

A man’s conversation with Blinkit customer care has gone viral, leaving social media users irked. The man contacted the company’s customer care department with a question, which some also labelled as “time-wasting,” which sparked outrage online. Social media users criticised the man's actions and replied with sarcastic comments. The incident has also sparked discussions about responsible customer behaviour and the importance of using customer support effectively. Screenshot of a conversation between a Bengaluru man and Blinkit over the Hindi word “gaya." (X/@Metikurke)

“Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me ‘Gaya,’ which means ‘wound’ in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That's how we need to deal!” the man wrote.

He also shared a series of screenshots showing how he contacted customer care and threatened to file a police complaint.

In an update, the man claimed, “After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well.”

Take a look at the posts here:

The X post has collected more than 5.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Most X users slammed the original poster, with some dropping sarcastic reactions.

How did X users react to this post on Blinkit?

“Only shows that people need to get jobs and have a life. You could have simply closed notifications. Instead, you sit and think of every situation where we can do a language angle,” posted an X user.

Another replied, “Wow, what an achievement! Sir, you should get the Nobel prize.” A third asked, “Why can’t you type your responses to them in Kannada?”

While a fourth commented, “Well, that text is definitely not in Kannada. It’s in Hindi, and I don’t know why you are finding Kannada words in Hindi sentences,” a fifth sarcastically wrote, “This is traumatic! I hope you are doing okay now.”

What are your thoughts on this post by a Blinkit customer about getting a notification with Hindi words?