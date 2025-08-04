‘No IIT, no MBA’: Techie’s journey from 26 LPA to 70 LPA with just two job switches goes viral online

A software engineer’s viral tweet has sparked widespread attention after he shared how he went from earning ₹26 lakh per year to ₹70 lakh in just two job switches and without an IIT degree or an MBA. In a viral post on X, software engineer Saurabh Yadav claimed he went from ₹ 26LPA to ₹ 70LPA, with no IIT or MBA degree.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Saurabh Yadav claimed this happened through two job switches and “just hard work.”

"First job: 26LPA, Second: 28LPA, Third: ₹70LPA. No IIT. No MBA. Just worked hard," the caption of the post reads.

The tweet went viral for on X. In just a few lines, it challenged the idea that top salaries are reserved for graduates of IITs or MBA programmes.

X users flooded the comments section with questions, curiosity, and support. Some wanted to know the domains he worked in, how he negotiated such offers, and what skills helped him grow.

The post was shared on August 3, 2025, and has since gained more than 2 million views and numerous comments.

From ₹ 26 LPA to ₹ 70 LPA:

The techie claimed he has nearly tripled his earnings in just two job switches without an IIT background or a management degree, but with pure hard work.

He mentioned that his first job paid him ₹26 LPA. After his first switch, he received an offer of ₹28 LPA, and after switching again, he landed a role with a salary of ₹70 LPA.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users praised the engineer’s journey and found it inspiring, especially those from non-IIT and non-MBA backgrounds.

One of the users, Shishir Srivastav, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, "My first job was 1.8 LPA. Beat that!

A second user, Rahul Basu, commented, “Currently, my package is 1 crore per annum. It's just peanuts for me.”

Another user, @Shivangi Singh, commented, “Good luck for your future endeavours! These are big achievements.”

Some users shared similar experiences, while others expressed hope and motivation after reading the tweet.