‘No IIT, no MBA’: Techie’s journey from 26 LPA to 70 LPA with just two job switches goes viral online

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 12:40 pm IST

A software engineer's tweet detailing his salary rise from ₹26 lakh to ₹70 lakh through two job switches without an IIT degree or MBA has gone viral.

A software engineer’s viral tweet has sparked widespread attention after he shared how he went from earning 26 lakh per year to 70 lakh in just two job switches and without an IIT degree or an MBA.

In a viral post on X, software engineer Saurabh Yadav claimed he went from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26LPA to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70LPA, with no IIT or MBA degree.(Pexels/Representational Image)
In a viral post on X, software engineer Saurabh Yadav claimed he went from 26LPA to 70LPA, with no IIT or MBA degree.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Saurabh Yadav claimed this happened through two job switches and “just hard work.”

"First job: 26LPA, Second: 28LPA, Third: 70LPA. No IIT. No MBA. Just worked hard," the caption of the post reads.

The tweet went viral for on X. In just a few lines, it challenged the idea that top salaries are reserved for graduates of IITs or MBA programmes.

X users flooded the comments section with questions, curiosity, and support. Some wanted to know the domains he worked in, how he negotiated such offers, and what skills helped him grow.

Also Read: Mid-level software engineers hitting 40 LPA salary 'isn't some mythical achievement', says Indian techie

Check out the post here:

The post was shared on August 3, 2025, and has since gained more than 2 million views and numerous comments.

From 26 LPA to 70 LPA:

The techie claimed he has nearly tripled his earnings in just two job switches without an IIT background or a management degree, but with pure hard work.

He mentioned that his first job paid him 26 LPA. After his first switch, he received an offer of 28 LPA, and after switching again, he landed a role with a salary of 70 LPA.

Also Read: Manager's heartbreak turns toxic: Indian techie faces delayed pay for rejecting married boss' indirect proposal

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users praised the engineer’s journey and found it inspiring, especially those from non-IIT and non-MBA backgrounds.

One of the users, Shishir Srivastav, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, "My first job was 1.8 LPA. Beat that!

A second user, Rahul Basu, commented, “Currently, my package is 1 crore per annum. It's just peanuts for me.”

Another user, @Shivangi Singh, commented, “Good luck for your future endeavours! These are big achievements.”

Some users shared similar experiences, while others expressed hope and motivation after reading the tweet.

