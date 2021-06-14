No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Are you the kind of pet parent who cannot stop recording your furbaby’s every move? Do you whip your phone or camera out every time your pupper yawns, plays with some random object around the house or sleeps in a weird yet adorable posture? If the answer is yes, you need to see this video. It features a puppy expressing his unwillingness to be filmed without his 'paw-permission'.

This video is posted on an Instagram page called ‘copleythegoldenboy’. As the name suggests, the page features the shenanigans of Copley, a gorgeous Golden Retriever doggo. The video is a throwback from Copley’s puppy days and shows him fighting with an aluminium bowl. What makes the video hilarious is how he reacts when he realises he’s being filmed.

“Sometimes you have to let the paparazzi know when enough is enough! Filming is allowed with my permission only! Watch this quick #tbt video till the end!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Check out the clip below:

Shared on June 10, the video has collected nearly 4,000 views - and counting. The comments section has several delightful reactions to Copley’s actions.

“How adorable,” shared an Instagram user. “Such a doll baby,” wrote another. “The cutest little fluff ball,” reacted a third.

What do you think about this video? Did it make you smile?