Noida CEO reveals how a user uploaded over 500 nudes to his platform: ‘Tension ho gayi’

Entrepreneurship is often romanticised, but Noida-based CEO Dev Taneja recently shared a raw look at the unpredictable crises that come with the territory. In a viral Instagram post, he shared a "tell me you’re running a startup without telling me" moment after the hiring platform he founded was suddenly flooded with over 500 pieces of pornographic content. Snippets from the video shared by the Noida founder praising his team on how they handled the situation. (Instagram/@unicornin2026)

“Tell me you are running a startup without telling me you are running a startup. Someone just uploaded 500+ NSFW content on our hiring platform for freelancers. But our developers resolved it instantly,” Dev Taneja wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video which captures his interaction with his team about the matter.

The footage shared with his audience doesn't just show the problem; it showcases the solution, as Taneja captures his team working together to neutralise the breach.

The video he shared opens with him approaching one of his in-house developers to ask about the issue. Another one pitches in to share that one of the platform’s users has dumped over five hundred pornographic materials. At one point, one of the techies says, “Tension ho gayi hai.” To which, Taneja assures him that everything will be all right.

The rest of the video shows the team laughing but concentrating on their crisis and working together to solve the issue. Taneja later shared that the team handled the situation quickly.