Noida CEO reveals how a user uploaded over 500 nudes to his platform: ‘Tension ho gayi’
The Noida founder shared a video capturing how the developers at his company quickly worked to resolve the nightmarish issue.
Entrepreneurship is often romanticised, but Noida-based CEO Dev Taneja recently shared a raw look at the unpredictable crises that come with the territory. In a viral Instagram post, he shared a "tell me you’re running a startup without telling me" moment after the hiring platform he founded was suddenly flooded with over 500 pieces of pornographic content.
“Tell me you are running a startup without telling me you are running a startup. Someone just uploaded 500+ NSFW content on our hiring platform for freelancers. But our developers resolved it instantly,” Dev Taneja wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video which captures his interaction with his team about the matter.
The footage shared with his audience doesn't just show the problem; it showcases the solution, as Taneja captures his team working together to neutralise the breach.
The video he shared opens with him approaching one of his in-house developers to ask about the issue. Another one pitches in to share that one of the platform’s users has dumped over five hundred pornographic materials. At one point, one of the techies says, “Tension ho gayi hai.” To which, Taneja assures him that everything will be all right.
The rest of the video shows the team laughing but concentrating on their crisis and working together to solve the issue. Taneja later shared that the team handled the situation quickly.
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “Kudos to the team.” Another expressed, “Bro wants to make Unjob employees jobless.”
A third asked, “So what's the USP of your platform?” Taneja explained, “The AI product we are building is one of our USP. It's still in the pipeline. Currently raising a seed round to build it. Our second USP is that we are an ecosystem and not just a transaction platform like our competitors.”
A fourth wrote, “Pehle site down kr bhai nahi to customers down ho jayenge [Take your website down fast or else your customers will be gone.” Taneja responded that his in-house developers detected and resolved the issue quickly.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Dev Taneja is the founder and CEO of Unjob.ai. He is an alum of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, who started his career as an influencer.
He launched his present company in 2025. Explaining about his startup, he stated, “We’re building the world’s first AI-powered freelancer marketplace where freelancers create content to showcase their skills and brands hire them on a project basis if they like their skills.”
