Noida entrepreneur gives half-day off to employees to celebrate India’s win against Pakistan: ‘No Monday blues'

Virat Kohli scored an incredible century against Pakistan.(PTI)

Riding high as India batted Pakistan out from the Champions Trophy 2025, the co-founder and CEO of College Vidya took to LinkedIn to share his excitement and appreciation for his employees. In a gesture of celebration, the entrepreneur announced a well-deserved break, granting a half-day off on Monday. Encouraging his team to soak in the moment, he urged them to enjoy the triumph, recharge, and return to work in the second half of the day with renewed enthusiasm.

“Wohooo!! India won and so does my College Vidya team. Are you ready to party? Cause this one’s on me,” he wrote. “And College Vidya family has tomorrow (Monday) first half off! It’s official! Party all night, sleep in, and log in for the second half, fully recharged and ready to give your best performance. You deserve it, team!”

He ended his post with, “So, #NoMondayBlues for you. Let’s enjoy this win because this one’s for India, for Us.”

The gesture was well received, with many praising the company for its employee-friendly approach.

Take a look at the post:

A user wrote, “What kind of karma does one need to work in such a company?”

Another added, “Now that’s how you celebrate a win! 🇮🇳 Huge cheers to Team India and the College Vidya family what an epic way to kick off the week! Enjoy the well-deserved break and come back stronger!”

A third wrote, “Thank you so much Sir for the wonderful surprise! Declaring the today first half of the working day off to celebrate India's thrilling win against Pakistan in yesterday's match was a fantastic gesture.”

One user wrote, :Your thoughtfulness and enthusiasm are truly appreciated!"

India vs Pakistan

In a classic Virat Kohli-style masterclass, Pakistan had to contend with in Dubai during their Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India. The 36-year-old delivered a stunning performance, scoring his 51st ODI century and guiding India to a convincing six-wicket win. Kohli paced his innings to perfection, steering India’s chase of 242 with 45 balls to spare. The final moments of the match centered around whether he could reach his century before sealing the victory, and he did both—hitting the winning runs with a four to finish unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls.

Despite a few late wickets, India remained in control throughout. Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal didn’t derail the chase, as Kohli, along with Iyer, built a crucial century partnership after Shubman Gill’s departure. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi bowled a few wides, making it momentarily tricky for Kohli to get to his landmark before India crossed the finish line.

Kohli also reached another milestone during the match, becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. His composed knock ensured India comfortably secured victory over their arch-rivals, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest chasers in the game.