Noida SUV rampage: Driver arrested after reckless Thar wreaks havoc, rams multiple vehicles

Days after the video of a black Thar SUV recklessly ramming into multiple parked vehicles in Noida’s Sector 16 went viral, police have arrested the driver. The incident took place on Monday when the SUV drove on the wrong side of the road, causing chaos in the bustling car market before fleeing the scene. Captured on camera, the footage sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting authorities to take swift action. Noida police arrested the driver on Wednesday. (X/@noidapolice)

Soon after the video surfaced, police launched an investigation to track down the driver responsible for the reckless act. Authorities examined CCTV footage and sought eyewitness accounts to identify the offender and take legal action.

A day after the shocking incident, police arrested the driver of the black Thar SUV on Wednesday. According to officials, the driver had visited the Noida Phase 1 car market to install speakers in his vehicle. However, a dispute with a shopkeeper escalated, leading the driver to leave the scene in a reckless manner.

The shocking footage shows the SUV hurtling down a narrow road in the wrong direction, ramming into parked two-wheelers as panicked bystanders scramble to safety. The vehicle also struck a signboard, causing it to collapse before the driver sped away without stopping.

Take a look at the video:

Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh stated, “The driver of a Thar SUV came to install speakers but got into an argument with a shopkeeper.” Police later confirmed that the driver is a resident of Delhi. Following the argument, he recklessly drove away, causing significant damage to multiple vehicles.

A case has been registered at the Phase 1 police station, and authorities confirmed the driver's arrest.

Earlier, another alarming road rage incident was caught on camera, showing a truck making an aggressive manoeuvre that forced a biker to fall on a mountainous road. Fortunately, the biker escaped without serious injuries or significant damage.

The shocking video, titled “Road Rage Between Bike and Truck,” went viral after being shared on X (formerly Twitter), garnering over 600,000 views in a short span.

