Thar RAMS into multiple vehicles in Noida Sector 16, driver flees after row; WATCH the viral video

An incident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 16 has created shockwaves on social media. A man driving a Thar was caught on camera driving recklessly through the streets as he rammed into and ran over several parked and moving vehicles — cars, bikes, and scooters — (some with passengers) as he sped away on the wrong side of the street. Screengrabs of the video showing a Thar driving ramming into several vehicles in Noida Sector 16 (Screengrabs: X)

The video surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

The incident

After the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed the incident. The accused has been identified as a resident of Delhi.

According to the police, the man in question had gone to the area to get a music system (speakers) fitted into his vehicle. While the worker was fitting the system, the accused allegedly got into an argument with him.

Following the altercation, the man began driving away aggressively, as he rammed into several vehicles, including a few two-wheelers that had passengers on them.

The side-view mirror of the Thar could be seen hanging after the car rammed into a scooter parked on the side of the road (Screengrabs: X)

His car hit many other vehicles, but onlookers were spared. The Thar's side-view mirror also ended up broken during the chaos and could be seen dangling after hitting one of the scooters parked on the side of the road.

Police have confirmed that no injuries have been reported. However, two teams have been formed to nab the driver and further investigations are underway.

Social media boils over

Netizens were left fuming at the chaos that unfurled in Noida Sector 16, with one X user terming it “lawlessness”.

One baffled social media user questioned, “Noida me kahi traffic police hai ??????” as another noted, “Yeh sab roj ka hai Noida mein. Road par Niklu to Aisa 1000 gadiya dikhe hi.”

A user pointed out, “Wrong way bhi chala raha hai.” Another irate Instagram user demanded, “Why don't govt should cancel his driving licence permanently forever (sic)”.

The incident has also fuelled debate over how Thar drivers tend to treat the streets as a video game, rather than assessing the safety of pedestrians, bystanders, and other drivers.

One social media user stated, “Thar should be banned in India.” Others also narrated the ordeals they face on the streets of Delhi-NCR: “Thar owners are a nuisance in NCR. You can commonly see them rash driving on the highways, the six lanes, even inside residential roads.”

Another shared, “Almost 8 out of 10 Thar drivers violate traffic rules.”

One X user wrote, “This is the reason I dropped idea to buy Thar or Scorpio. Mind you, its not the car, but the attitude of most of the people buying it. (sic)”

Some also demanded that Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra “take the vehicle back!” from the driver.

While Mr Mahindra may or may not comment on the incident, one can only hope for stricter traffic laws and their implementation for road safety.

