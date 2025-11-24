Noida-based IT engineer turns Rapido rider to pay EMIs after losing job, video sparks concern

A video shared on Instagram is sparking conversation about the ongoing job crunch in the tech sector, after a man revealed that his friend, an IT engineer, has been jobless for two months and is now driving for Rapido part-time to pay his home loan EMIs in Noida. The man shared how his friend’s life turned upside down after he quit his job in the hope of finding a better opportunity.(HT)

The video, shared by Instagram user Nomadic Teju, shows him standing in Greater Noida’s Gaur City, describing how his friend’s life turned upside down after he quit his job in the hope of finding a better opportunity. In the clip, he explains that flats in the area typically cost between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore, and even rentals go up to ₹30,000-35,000 a month.

The man says that his friend, who once lived in one of these apartments with his family, quit his job, hoping to secure a better role. But the slowdown in hiring left him without opportunities, forcing him to rent out his own apartment in the locality and move into a rented flat himself.

The man says that his friend still needs to pay the EMI, which is a major challenge for him since he has no stable income at the moment. So, to manage his expenses, his IT engineer friend is now working part-time as a Rapido rider and sometimes takes up freelance assignments.

Social media reactions

The clip has triggered discussion online about the challenges faced by tech employees amid uncertainty around AI-driven disruptions and a slowdown in new hiring.

“This is just the beginning. People are only now starting to become aware of this issue. A large number of people are already losing their jobs, and even more will lose them in the future. This is going to be a very big change that will greatly affect society,” one user wrote.

“Long story short - It's going to be more challenging in India. Economy looks good in numbers but on the ground reality is different. More people are getting laid offs. If anyone has chance to move abroad then don't think twice unless you have a good plan,” suggested another.

“Just gona get worse with more AI adoption. Delay buying big ticket items for couple years,” wrote a third user.

“People who are already in a housing loan should act now, sell at a high rate, sit on cash, and pay off the loan to be stress-free. Thank me later,” said another.