North Indian techie shares hilarious rant on how Bengaluru broke every stereotype he expected

A tech professional from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, now residing in Bengaluru, has gone viral for his humorous take on the city’s welcoming atmosphere. The man, identified as Devanshu Rai, posted a video on Instagram where he describes moving to Bengaluru with several preconceived notions, only to discover that none of them were true. A North Indian techie in Bengaluru shared a viral clip saying his expectations of disputes and discrimination collapsed, praising the city’s welcoming culture instead.(Instagram/chalegayanahi)

‘My entire content plan collapsed’

In the video, Devanshu speaks in Hindi, and when translated to English, he says, “I came to Bengaluru after watching the news, thinking that I would argue with auto drivers here, speak in Hindi and record everything. But the moment I spoke to an auto driver in Hindi and took out my camera, he understood every word. When I go to the office, I expect some politics and think I will take screenshots of office politics too, but no one is doing politics with me. No one is forcing me to speak Kannada or telling me not to speak Hindi, so my entire content creation plan has fallen apart. Honestly, people in Delhi discriminate more. Here, nothing is happening to me at all.”

Check out the clip here:

His clip, posted with the caption “North Indian in Bengaluru”, has resonated with viewers for its relatability and the refreshing honesty with which he describes the city’s culture.

Internet reacts

The clip has sparked several engaging reactions online. One user commented, “At least someone is telling the truth,” while another remarked, “South Indians are the best.” A third shared, “Bengaluru has a way of absorbing people no matter where you come from. Bangaloreans are respectful and helpful, it is the smoothest metro I have lived in.”

Another viewer added, “Exactly, this is what I also have been telling. Bangalore is always unnecessary tarnished. It is a beautiful city with beautiful people,” followed by another who wrote, “More love and respect to you.”

