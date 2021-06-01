‘Not me, Sonu Sood is a superhero,’ KTR replies to Twitter user. Actor reacts

A wholesome conversation between actor Sonu Sood and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has won over tweeple’s hearts. Their Twitter exchange started when KTR tagged Sonu Sood in a tweet and called him a superhero. Their conversation has since received many likes and retweets, and chances are, it’ll put a smile on your face as well.

It all started when a Twitter user tagged the Telangana minister in a tweet thanking him for sending him an oxygen concentrator. “You helped many till the date and we never forget your continuous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHero,” the Twitter user posted.

KTR noticed the tweet and shared a reply. He mentioned that he is simply doing his job but one can term Sonu Sood as a superhero. He also tagged the actor in.

Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother



You can call @SonuSood a super hero for sure 👍



Also request you to kindly help others in distress https://t.co/S3zkOJrEaW — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 31, 2021





The tweet, since being posted on May 31, has received nearly 5,000 likes and many reactions. Sonu Sood also shared a reply to the tweet.

“Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana,” reads a part of the actor’s tweet. See his entire post below:

Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telengana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telengana as my second Home as its my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years🇮🇳 https://t.co/8LG65I0G01 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021





This tweet too won people over and has collected over 17,000 likes since it was posted some 11 hours ago.

The conversation between the two didn’t end here.

Many thanks brother @SonuSood Ji for your kind words 🙏



Keep doing the great work that you have started. You are inspiring millions of people https://t.co/TPeyjSxfcr — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 1, 2021

Yes brother, I will keep this mission ON. Completely looking forward to meet you, when I come to Hyderabad Next! You have been an inspiration for many! https://t.co/lJu202zrxd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021





Following this exchange, KTR shared that he was looking forward to seeing the actor in Hyderabad soon. Sonu Sood replied mentioning he was looking forward to some Hyderabad biryani.

Look forward to seeing you in person next when you are in Hyderabad 👍 https://t.co/mocjj9zk1H — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 1, 2021

Same here sir.

Will get some delicacies for you from Mumbai and you have to keep the Hyderabad biryani ready,

really soon.🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/SXQ1myvLrU — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021





What do you think about this interaction between KTR and Sonu Sood?

