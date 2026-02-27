NY mom delivers 5.9 kg baby boy, stunned by supersized newborn arrival: 'We didn’t expect this'

A record-breaking birth in upstate New York has left a family and hospital staff amazed after a baby boy was born weighing nearly twice the average newborn weight. The baby’s parents, Terrica and Shawn, said they knew their son would be big, but were still shocked when they first saw him. (Cayuga Health, A Member of Centralus Health/Facebook)

The oversized boy, named Shawn Jr, was born on January 31 at Cayuga Medical Center, weighing a huge 5.9 kg (13 pounds), making him the heaviest baby ever born at the hospital.

According to a report by The New York Post, the baby’s parents, Terrica and Shawn, said they knew their son would be big, but were still shocked when they first saw him. “We knew he’d be bigger, but we didn’t expect this,” Terrica said.

Wears nappies for 3-6-month-old babies: The mother of four said that her newborn baby is already wearing clothes and nappies meant for three to six-month-old babies. “It feels like I skipped straight to having a three-month-old,” she added.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital said the birth was unusual but carefully managed. The hospital later shared a heartwarming picture on Facebook showing baby Shawn Jr alongside another newborn girl, Margot, who weighed just 1.8 kg (3.96 pounds) and was born on the same day.

“One family welcomed Shawn Jr, a record‑setting 13‑pound newborn, the largest baby ever born at the hospital, while another celebrated the arrival of tiny Margot, weighing just 4 pounds,” the post added.

Margot’s mother said seeing the two babies together made her own birth experience feel even more special. She said it was a lovely reminder that babies are all unique and special in their own way.

Hospital staff also celebrated both births, saying they are proud to provide high-quality maternity care for families regardless of a baby’s size at birth.

Officials from the hospital explained that their maternity team is trained to care for both very small and very large newborns. They said every birth story is different and deserves the best possible medical care and family support.

Heaviest and longest baby ever: The heaviest baby ever recorded in history was born on 19 January 1879 in Seville, Ohio, USA.

According to Guinness World Records, the baby boy, later referred to as “Babe”, weighed an astonishing 9.98 kg (22 lb) at birth and measured 28 inches (71.12 cm) in length, making him not only the heaviest but also the longest newborn ever documented. Despite his remarkable size, Babe lived for only 11 hours.