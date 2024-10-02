‘Oct 2 yaad hai na’: Social media is full of Drishyam memes again. Here's why

While most people would think of October 2 as the day the father of nation Mahatama Gandhi was born, in the world of social media, October 2 is the day when meme lovers flood online platforms with posts about Ajay Devgn's hit 2015 movie Drishyam. In the movie, the Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar keeps repeating the dialogue in a bid to create a fake alibi.(File)

In the movie, the Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar keeps repeating the dialogue, "Kal 2 October hai, yaad hai na!' in a bid to create a fake alibi for him and his family which is crucial to the movie's plot.

The fake story involves him going to Panjim with his family, attending a satsang and eating pav bhaaji in an attempt to create receipts.

Even though the movie came out almost 10 years ago, netizens simply cannot let go of the urge to post memes about its October 2 plotline and dialogues.

Here are some of the funniest 2 October Drishyam memes:

"Aaj 2 October hai, aaj Vijay aur uski family Panji gaye the Swami Chinmayanand Ji ke satsang mein, waha Pao Bhaji khayi thi fir 3 October ko wapas aaye the.. yaad haina !?" a user posted a reminder.

Some users even complained that they did not see even one Drishyam meme on their timelines. "its 2 october and not one drishyam meme are we growing as a society ???," one user said.