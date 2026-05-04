Odisha techie accidentally pays Uber driver ₹10,000, cabbie returns it after finding him: ‘Grateful’

An Odisha techie has shared a heartwarming experience involving an Uber driver, after he accidentally transferred ₹10,000 to the cabbie instead of sending it to a business contact with the same name. An Odisha techie praised an Uber driver who returned ₹10,000 after an accidental GPay transfer. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Delhi woman hides in forest area after cab driver tries to molest her on way to Nainital)

Taking to X, the man, identified as Debashis Tripathy, said he initially believed the money was gone after he failed to contact the driver through the app. However, the incident took a surprising turn later in the night when the driver returned to his apartment to refund the full amount.

Sharing the incident, Tripathy wrote: "Yet another Uber story. Took a cab for some work and accidentally G-Paid the driver 10k instead of my business contact (they had the exact same name!). I couldn't reach him through the app and figured the money was gone. Then at 9:30 PM, my apartment security calls. The Uber driver actually drove back to find me and refund every penny! He barely even let me give him a reward for his honesty. Rare to see this kind of honesty & integrity these days. Impressed with and grateful to Srikanta who took this trouble for an unknown person."

(Also read: Mumbai woman praises Bengaluru cab driver who got her sandwiches mid-ride: 'Mujhe aap humesha yaad rahoge')

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