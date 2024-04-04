 Officer's car on the wrong side of the road leads to heated argument between 2 men. Here's what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
Officer's car on the wrong side of the road leads to heated argument between 2 men. Here's what happened

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 04, 2024 06:13 PM IST

The video shows two men getting into a heated argument after a person stopped the car, which was on the wrong side. This incident took place on March 29.

A video showing an officer's car driving on the wrong side of the road has gone viral on X. The video, which was shared by the X handle called @paganhindu, also shows two men getting into a heated argument after a person stopped the car, which was on the wrong side. This incident took place on March 29.

Snapshot of the car on the wrong side. (X/@paganhindu)
Snapshot of the car on the wrong side. (X/@paganhindu)

The video opens to show an officer's car coming from the wrong side of the road. As the person who is driving on the correct side stops it, a man comes out and starts to argue with him. The two can further be seen engaging in a argument. (Also Read: Noida man flees with Thar SUV that he took for a test drive, held by police)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 4. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over seven lakh views. The post also has more than 14,000 likes and numerous comments. Several people took to the comments section of the post to post their reactions. (Also Read: Lawyer rams Mercedes into Fateh Kachori shop in Delhi’s Civil Lines, 6 people injured: Video)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This is the reason why most wish to get into govt jobs. There's no love for the nation to improve the country as motivation.

The ability to abuse power, steal, and have no accountability for performance wastes taxpayer money for luxury. Passing one difficult exam gives you access to the easiest life."

A second said, "I want to be a civil servant because it gives you the power to change people's lives -His answer in the interview."

"Abuse of power. Immediately suspend this civil servant," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "The sense of entitlement that our 'public servants' have is baffling. They demand better treatment everywhere - airport security, special Darshan at temples bypassing long queues, tickets to cricket matches, start fights at toll booths. The 'lal battis' have been done away with, but not the lal batti culture. Now, they just put a random plate on their cars and start feeling important."

