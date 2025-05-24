Oklahoma woman brutally slams boss for mismanagement in viral layoff video, exposes job horror story

A woman from Oklahoma shared a recording of a video call where she was laid off by her manager and HR. In the video, the woman, Karson Bree, slammed her editor-in-chief for mismanagement. She claimed she had to start her job with zero training and no formal onboarding. A woman shared her layoff video on TikTok. (Karson Bree (TikTok))

“Sharing my layoff video from last year because why not. For context: I took a position with a local company known for treating employees poorly and was run by a woman who couldn’t pronounce or spell words like, ‘Mahjong’ despite being the Editor in Chief, and wrote her editor letters via voice note and later edited by an actual editor,” Bree wrote on TikTok in a recent post.

“I had no training, onboarding (literally set up my own HR documents and everything.), and had to teach myself new software that almost no one but the last employees knew how to use. It was a s**t show, and this was the first time ever that I was receiving any type of feedback about my work. Enjoy!” she continued.

What went on in the video call?

Bree’s boss started the meeting by introducing a member of the HR team. She thanked Bree for meeting them and said, “Unfortunately, your employment… will be terminated immediately.” The manager added that Bree was fired because she wasn’t a “great fit”.

Bree asked her manager to explain why she wasn’t a good fit for the company. After pausing for a few seconds, she responded, “Your first work went out with typos,” adding, “The design was not a good fit for the publication.”

Bree explained her side of the story on a text insert in the video. “I had 1 typo in my first issue that she (the editor-in-chief) could have caught. I had to learn how to do a majority of a new job completely on my own. She either wouldn’t reply when I reached out for review or would be vague or later on responding,” she posted.

Upon hearing her manager’s allegations, Bree asked if she could provide feedback to her boss. “A lot of it depended upon you,” she said. “I received materials often later from you… I have honestly been on top of everything," she continued.

Bree then claimed that she didn’t get proper support from her editor-in-chief and blamed her for not being helpful and receiving very little feedback.

“I also found it very unacceptable receiving a message at 11 pm last night informing me that I was going to be laid off the next day with this meeting and immediately revoking my access to everything,” Bree continued. She added that her work became all the more difficult because of her boss.

During the call, her style of working was questioned and as per Bree that was the first time the topic came up.

“Right now I think your editor-in-chief could also make some growth in the area because if you guys want to maintain a good team and moving forward you need to make sure that your leadership also has what it needs to make a well-designed magazine," Bree called out her boss, adding that her biggest frustration in the job was working with her.