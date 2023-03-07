Home / Trending / Old image of Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler goes viral, billionaire reacts

Old image of Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler goes viral, billionaire reacts

trending
Published on Mar 07, 2023 11:24 AM IST

An old image of Elon Musk shared by another Twitter user went viral and prompted Elon Musk to reply to the picture. Take a look at what the billionaire has to say inside.

Elon Musk with a sumo wrestler.(Twitter/@DogeDesigner)
Elon Musk with a sumo wrestler.(Twitter/@DogeDesigner)
ByVrinda Jain

Billionaire Elon Musk is pretty active on Twitter and often shares posts on various things. From updates about his daily activities to sharing memes, his posts often create a buzz. Not only that, but he also replies to other people's post. This time, an old image of Elon Musk shared by another Twitter user went viral and prompted Elon Musk to reply to the picture.

The picture was shared on Twitter by user @DogeDesigner. "Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler. @elonmusk," read the post's caption. In the picture, you can see Elon Musk in traditional attire and trying to fight a sumo wrestler.

After this post was made, the billionaire was quick to notice and replied by saying, "~8 years of pain from a crushed disc."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 19,000 times. The picture has also received many likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Looks rough!" A second person added, "I feel pain my back now!!! Omg!" A third person wrote, "Did he fight like a sumo wrestler? Or try to win?" Many other people have reacted using shocked emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out