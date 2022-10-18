Home / Trending / Old pen ad goes viral, netizens say 'Mr. Lamba Naam' is still telling his name

Published on Oct 18, 2022 06:23 PM IST

The viral video shows an old Cello Butterflow ballpen ad where a man keeps telling his name to the typist.

An old Cello Butterflow ballpen ad where a man keeps telling his name to the typist is creating a buzz online. (YouTube/Cello Pens & Stationery)
ByArfa Javaid

Do you remember Cello's advertisement for their Butterflow ballpen where an individual keeps telling his name to the typist and doesn't stop? Well, the fun and quirky 'Mr. Lamba Naam' (Mr. Long Name) ad by the company has resurfaced and is doing the rounds on social media. It has made people nostalgic about their childhood days. Many even hilariously commented that the man in the ad is still telling his name to the typist.

The advertisement came out a few years back to highlight that the company's Butterflow pens are smooth and that one just doesn't write but goes 'saayen saayen' with them. The advertisement's tagline was 'Cello Butterflow- so smooth..like san sanasan saayen saayen'. For the uninitiated, the ad shows an office scene where a man tells his name to the typist, and it's so long that the latter faints. The ad also features a backstory to the man's long name. It shows a nurse giving a birth certificate form to his father to fill in the name. It then captures the couple agreeing on 'Bala'. However, as soon as the man writes his child's name, he seems pretty impressed with the smoothness of the pen, so much so that he ends up writing a very long name.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared seven days ago, the ad has raked up more than 11.5 million views and over 1.4 million likes. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Really old ads are nice adds to see and enjoy because they are enjoyable," posted an individual. "Moral: don't use this pen in hospital," joked another. "Best ad I've ever seen," expressed a third. "Now also he is telling his name," wrote a fourth. "Balamurugan Nagarajan Pulliraju Puttamurugan Chunchunguppe Chinnamugugan Balaswamy Sekaran Puttaparthi Lolakullu Thummalla Lavagam Sarvapalli Venkata Chinnaprasad Rajababu Kulsekara Mangalamm," commented a fifth. "Childhood ad," shared a sixth.

