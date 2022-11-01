Old video of the Red River in Peru goes viral. Watch magnificent nature

Nature can be surprising in many ways. There are stunning snow-covered mountains, beautiful waterfalls, and other magnificent views that keep us mesmerised. And to add to this list of mesmerising views, a recent video of the red river in Peru is going viral on the internet. The river can be seen rushing across a valley in South America in the footage, which Twitter user Fascinating posted. The water in this Cusco river is brick red in colour, as shown in the video. This red river phenomenon is due to the soil erosion from various mineral deposits found in the vivid strata of the mountains and valleys. The presence of red sandstone rich in iron oxide gives the area its red colouration. When it rains, this mineral-rich sedimentary rock is swept down the mountainside, colouring the water crimson or pink.

Take a look at the Red River here:

The Red River in Peru.pic.twitter.com/jMhXj3JUKC — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 31, 2022

Looks amazing, doesn't it? Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 3.6 million times. The video also has 82,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "I would love to actually see that. Wow!" Another person said, "That must be something to see for sure. For some reason, I thought of strawberry milk when I first saw it." A third person added, "This is amazing." What do you think about it?