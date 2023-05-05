'Older and wiser': Smriti Irani shares her 25 year old ad on menstrual hygiene. Watch

Smriti Irani, Women and Child Development Minister is pretty active on social media. She often shares updates from her professional life and also from her personal life. She even shares throwback pictures and videos. Recently, the union minister took to Instagram to share a commercial on menstrual hygiene in which she appeared 25 years ago.

Smriti Irani in an old commercial for a menstrual hygiene ad.(Instagram/@SmritiIrani)

"When your past 'whispers.' 25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact, such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour-based career for the model involved. Eager to start my stint in front of the camera, I said yes! After all, why should a conversation on menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then, there has been 'no looking back,'" wrote Smriti Irani as she shared the video.

In the clip, you can see her sitting on a chair. In the ad she talks about the menstrual cycle and addresses the taboo around it. "Periods are God's way of telling us that you are older and wiser," says Smriti Irani in the video.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 16,000 times. Many have also shared comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Then and now, your voice, the style, the fluency, mastery over language, everything is still the same." Another added, "Such an informative ad." A third posted, "A great fan of your unconventional thoughts and the command you have on language Smriti Ji!"

