Want hassle-free periods? Check out these tips to take care of menstrual hygiene this summer

Menstrual hygiene is vital for a woman’s body and even more important for her health where it will be imperative for you to avoid allergies and infections. It is essential that everyone knows the best practices for menstrual hygiene as there are many myths surrounding it and knowing menstrual hygiene basics will help you not only feel fresh and confident during your period but healthy too!

Looking for some tips that you need to follow for hassle-free periods? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, suggested:

· One can choose cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during the menstrual cycle as they are soft on your skin and don’t lead to itchiness and rashes. Using a menstrual cup is also a good option as it is environment-friendly and is made of silicone, they do not harm the skin but many women tend to experience heavy flow during the first 2-3 days of the menses and use two sanitary pads at one time to prevent staining of clothes but you will be shocked to know that it can induce infection in vaginal infection. Hence, use a single pad.

· Use lukewarm water to wash the area. Remember to change the sanitary pad or tampons after every 4 hours without fail. Carry the pad or tampon while traveling to avoid any inconvenience.

· Wearing comfortable cotton underwear that allows your skin to breathe and prevents infection down there. Avoid ignoring rash or infection in or near your genital area. Opt for loose-fitted cotton clothes.

· Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. If you have a bloated stomach then water will help you to de-bloat and feel better.

· It is essential to be physically active during menses. Do light exercises such as walking or yoga. Avoid heavy weight-lifting exercises that can cause overexertion.

· Take a shower at least twice a day and keep the genital area clean. Wash your hands after using the washroom or after changing the pad. Dry yourself properly. Do not use any chemical-laden products down there.

· Wash from front to back without fail. When one wipes from back to front, she exposes the vagina to harmful anal bacteria that can cause urinary tract infections and yeast infections.