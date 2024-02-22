Omar Abdullah enjoys skiing in snow-covered Kashmir, shares video. Watch

It is the time of the year when Kashmir is covered with white sheets of snow all around. Pictures and videos of the mesmerising beauty of the region have already flooded social media platforms. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also shared a series of images and a video showing the breathtaking view of Kashmir. Omar Abdullah took to X to share these beautiful images of Kashmir. (X/@OmarAbdullah)

“Nothing like a late evening walk in Gulmarg. It’s as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day,” the politician wrote as he posted four images. The pictures show illuminated houses in Kashmir covered in thick snow.

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah wrote, “When you start the day with views like these…” and shared several pictures. The images show trees covered in snow.

That is not all, he also posted a video of skiing in the snow. “The fresh powder made the going a bit slow but it made for spectacular skiing on the first day,” he tweeted.

The posts received thousands of views and comments. People were in awe of the beautiful scenario.

How did X users react to Omar Abdullah’s tweets?

“Spectacular. Wish I can go to Kashmir someday,” expressed an X user. “Wow! This looks so spectacular. Bet it's easier seen than done,” added another, while replying to the skiing video shared by Omar Abdullah.

“Breathtaking! Nature's artistry unfolded in a symphony of white snow,” joined a third. “Mesmerising views,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these photos and the video shared by Omar Abdullah? Did the visuals leave you stunned?