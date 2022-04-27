Once a week, this 'happy' dog gets to nibble on his favourite vegetable. Watch

Photos and videos that show adorable pets - be it cats or dogs - doing something cute or enjoying a unique interest they have, are always a delight to watch. Just like this post shared by an Instagram page named We Rate Dogs. They shared some photos of an adorable pooch enjoying some carrots. The post is now spreading smiles.

They shared it with a caption that reads, “This is Happy. Once a week he has ‘carrot time. ’ It is pretty self-explanatory. He nibbles on a carrot for a bit. 12/10.” The adorable Cocker Spaniel dog with shiny, black fur can be seen sitting and enjoying some carrots in these two photos.

This is the post shared by We Rate Dogs:

The share went instantly viral and many people flocked to the comments section in order to write the cutest things about this dog. “Are you sure this isn’t just a well painted bunny?” wrote one. “Is he saving that little bit on his arm for later?” asked another. “People. Please send dogs. Not bunnies with big eyes. Cmon,” joked a third.

A video of this cute incident where the dog can be seen eating some carrots, was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this Cocker Spaniel named Happy. His bio says that he is a ‘carrot lover’ and has over 19,000 followers on the page.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 16 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this cute dog and his favourite snack. It has also received above 4,000 likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “You make such a good bunny friend!” “Those eyes, such an adorable pup,” posted another. A third commented, “My doggies love carrots too.” A fourth commenter wrote, “So cute, so pure.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the super cute doggo?