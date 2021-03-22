IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?
The video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)
The video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)
trending

Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?

The video may leave you with many questions.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:43 AM IST

Stickers, free-hand drawing, glitter, extensions or French tips - there are many options one can choose when it comes to nail art. But has the thought ever crossed your mind that a vegetable can be used for the purpose? If not, then let this Instagram video change your mind. Shared on an Instagram page named ‘Nadiya ilysm’, the video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. The video may leave you with many questions.

The video starts with a person placing a piece of spring onion on a nail and then applying gel polish on it. As the clip goes on, they sculpt the piece of onion smoothly into the shape of the nail. The end result may leave you stunned.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 4,500 likes and lots of comments. People were surprised to see such an odd item used to decorate nails. While many found it interesting, others simply couldn’t figure out how one was supposed to do any work with such nails. Many flooded the comments section with other suggestions.

“Ok so my curiosity is does the onion get old and eventually rot? Or does it stay frozen in time in the gel?” asked an Instagram user. “Can you make like spaghetti nails and then leave some spaghetti on the outside and then boil it,” requested another. “Okay but how will you do any work with those? A for creativity though,” commented a third.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first video on the page that shows onions being used for nail art. Here’s another video shared on the page:

What are your thoughts on this nail art?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nail art
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)
The video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)
trending

Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The video may leave you with many questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Dia Mirza with the puppy.(Twitter/@deespeak)
The image shows Dia Mirza with the puppy.(Twitter/@deespeak)
trending

Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Shared on Twitter, the clip shows Dia Mirza sitting with a little puppy on her lap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a squirrel dancing in snow.(Screengrab)
The image shows a squirrel dancing in snow.(Screengrab)
trending

Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The video is so sweet that it'll fill your heart with happiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the pets helping each other.
The image shows the pets helping each other.
trending

Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST
From opening the door skillfully to keeping a lookout for intruders, the pets can be seen doing it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the teaser shared by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from his wedding to Dhanashree Verma,(Instagram@yuzi_chahal23)
The image is a screengrab from the teaser shared by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from his wedding to Dhanashree Verma,(Instagram@yuzi_chahal23)
trending

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared by Yuzvendra Chahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The throwback image shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.(Screengrab)
The throwback image shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.(Screengrab)
trending

Elon Musk reacts to post on throwback pic of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
“In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space," reads the opening line of the caption shared along with the throwback picture of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his selfie.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his selfie.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, shares selfie wearing ‘Axar Shades’

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Anand Mahindra's post on ‘Axar Shades’ created a chatter on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan.(Instagram/@jaspritb1)
The image shows newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan.(Instagram/@jaspritb1)
trending

‘She’s my world now’: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The video from Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding is shared with a short but heartwarming caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Taichung, a college student surnamed Kuo changed her name to Kuo "Salmon Rice Bowl". (representational image)(Unsplash)
In Taichung, a college student surnamed Kuo changed her name to Kuo "Salmon Rice Bowl". (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The offer by Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro led many people to change their names.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now won people over.(Screengrab)
The video has now won people over.(Screengrab)
trending

Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:38 PM IST
“So beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The adorable video is Internet's new love.(Screengrab)
The adorable video is Internet's new love.(Screengrab)
trending

Baby’s reaction to getting his first haircut is too pure. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
“This 6 month kid loving his first haircut,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani shared her picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani shared her picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s witty Sunday post with ‘Gyan from Google baba’ wins people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Taking to Instagram, union minister Smriti Irani shared the post with the hashtag #happysunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is from the 'birthday celebration' of the road.(Facebook/Natalie Naquin Harvey)
The image is from the 'birthday celebration' of the road.(Facebook/Natalie Naquin Harvey)
trending

Woman throws ‘birthday party’ for road, bakes a special cake too. Here’s why

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Natalie Naquin Harvey, a resident of Lakeview in New Orleans, Louisiana, took to Facebook to share pictures of the celebration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the perpetrator in question.(Facebook/Neil Traynor)
The image shows the perpetrator in question.(Facebook/Neil Traynor)
trending

Seagull walks into a store, steals a packet of snacks. Video amuses people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
There is a chance that the video will make you wonder how long the bird has been doing this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Located about 5,000 light-years away, the image shows a nebula called Abell 78.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Located about 5,000 light-years away, the image shows a nebula called Abell 78.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Galaxy to nebula: Incredible pics of the universe will win your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:22 AM IST
The amazing images may prompt you to say "Wow", repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP