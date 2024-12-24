Only those with great attention to detail can solve this mind-bending puzzle. Can you?

Brain teasers have an uncanny ability to captivate audiences with their simplicity and complexity wrapped into one. Not only do they serve as entertaining riddles, but they also sharpen cognitive skills, enhance problem-solving abilities, and provide a delightful mental workout. For those who love cracking puzzles, here’s a fresh challenge that’s making waves online. A clever age-related brain teaser shared on X has intrigued users.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Only genius-level thinkers can solve this seemingly simple yet tricky riddle)

A new challenge to crack

A new brain teaser, shared on X by the user @Brainy_Bits_Hub, has become the latest test for puzzle enthusiasts. The riddle reads:

"When Linda was 6 years old, her sister Mary was half her age. If Linda is 40 years old today, how old is Mary?"

Check out the puzzle here:

This seemingly simple question has left many scratching their heads. The challenge lies in thinking beyond face value and breaking the problem into logical steps. Have you figured it out yet?

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has mesmerised social media users. The account has built a reputation for sharing mind-bending puzzles that keep followers engaged. Another riddle they posted earlier gained widespread attention, asking:

"What comes once in a century, twice in a lifetime, and never in a thousand years?"

Such puzzles not only test your reasoning but also encourage you to think creatively. These teasers have a unique way of sparking debates and discussions in comment sections, making them perfect for a quick social media challenge.

Why do brain teasers go viral?

Brain teasers easily grab attention online because they combine simplicity with intrigue. They challenge our intellect while offering a fun break from the routine. Solving them brings a sense of accomplishment, and sharing them fosters community engagement. Social media platforms, with their emphasis on interaction and quick content, are the perfect spaces for these puzzles to thrive.

Ready to test your wits?

If you enjoy riddles, give this brain teaser a try and share your answer. Whether you solve it instantly or spend a little time pondering, one thing is certain: brain teasers are the perfect blend of entertainment and mental exercise. So, are you up for the challenge?