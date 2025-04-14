‘Only three people get oxygen’: Flight attendant’s cheeky safety announcement goes viral

A flight attendant hilarious take on airline safety announcements has gone viral on social media. In a video, shared on X and filmed inside a Spirit Airlines flight, a cabin crew member can be seeing announcing the safety protocols when she suddenly put a spin on the procedure that caught passengers off guard and drew laughter from many of them. Viral video of a flight attendant's comedic safety briefing amuses passengers.(X/@SomaKazima)

After explaining how the emergency oxygen masks worked, she immediately follwed up with, "Alright ladies and gentlemen, let's see who has been paying attention. Go ahead and point to where the oxygen mask comes down from," she quizzed them.

Only a few passengers replied correctly, to which she joked, "That's awesome three of you are going to get oxygen." The comment made many passengers chuckle.

Take a look at the video here:

Her next advice was for the women travelling in the flight. Referring to emergency protocol which dictates that a person should put their masks on first and then assist any children with them, she made another hilarious jibe.

"Ladies, a child travelling with you can come in many different shapes and sizes. If you have more than one of these with you, assess the situation. Who is it gonna be? Pick your favourite," she said.

The view gained half a million views on Instagram and delighted many users. "I’d actually listen to the whole lesson if it was explained like this." said one of them.

Another said, “This would make a person that’s scared of flying feel better.”

However, some users also raised concern about joking about safety instructions. "Some cabin crew should get fired for this kind of misconduct. Emergency situations aren’t a laughing matter. It is all lalala and hahaha but in case of a real emergency there’s gonna be nobody left laughing!" said one user.