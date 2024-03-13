‘OpenAI is a lie’: Elon Musk takes a jibe at Sam Altman’s company again, shares ‘new logo’ on X

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X to share a ‘new logo’ of Sam Altman’s OpenAI, saying that it is ‘really on point’. This comes after Musk filed a lawsuit against Microsoft-backed OpenAI on March 1, claiming they deviated from their mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity to focus on profit-making endeavours. In response, OpenAI made the emails Musk sent to them between 2015 and 2018 public. Musk then promised to drop his lawsuit against the company if they changed the name to ‘Closed AI’. In his latest swing at OpenAI, he called the company a ‘lie’. Elon Musk, in his latest tweet, expressed that 'OpenAI is a lie'. (REUTERS)

“The new OpenAI logo is really on point,” wrote Elon Musk while sharing a picture of the logo on X. The picture shows OpenAI written against a black backdrop. What’s more is that the name of the company is written with the help of the word ‘lie’.

Take a look at the logo of OpenAI shared by Elon Musk here:

The post was shared on March 12. It has since gone viral with over 26.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts on the logo shared by Musk.

Here’s how people reacted to this post here:

“Bro, I love it,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Wow. Speaks volume.”

“You’re funny. It’s really telling the truth,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Love the simplistic design of the new OpenAI logo! Clean and modern.”

“Wow. The new OpenAI logo is so sharp. It’s electrifying!” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Wow. Who is the genius graphic designer.”

