 Elon Musk says Sam Altman’s OpenAI is ‘lie’, shares company’s ‘new logo’ on X | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / ‘OpenAI is a lie’: Elon Musk takes a jibe at Sam Altman’s company again, shares ‘new logo’ on X

‘OpenAI is a lie’: Elon Musk takes a jibe at Sam Altman’s company again, shares ‘new logo’ on X

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 13, 2024 12:20 PM IST

Elon Musk shared the ‘new OpenAI logo’ on X and expressed that Sam Altman’s company is a ‘lie’.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X to share a ‘new logo’ of Sam Altman’s OpenAI, saying that it is ‘really on point’. This comes after Musk filed a lawsuit against Microsoft-backed OpenAI on March 1, claiming they deviated from their mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity to focus on profit-making endeavours. In response, OpenAI made the emails Musk sent to them between 2015 and 2018 public. Musk then promised to drop his lawsuit against the company if they changed the name to ‘Closed AI’. In his latest swing at OpenAI, he called the company a ‘lie’.

Elon Musk, in his latest tweet, expressed that 'OpenAI is a lie'. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk, in his latest tweet, expressed that 'OpenAI is a lie'. (REUTERS)

Read| Elon Musk tells Sam Altman’s OpenAI to change its name to ‘Closed AI’, promises to drop lawsuit

“The new OpenAI logo is really on point,” wrote Elon Musk while sharing a picture of the logo on X. The picture shows OpenAI written against a black backdrop. What’s more is that the name of the company is written with the help of the word ‘lie’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the logo of OpenAI shared by Elon Musk here:

The post was shared on March 12. It has since gone viral with over 26.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts on the logo shared by Musk.

Also Read| Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: OpenAI says Tesla CEO's claims ‘incoherent’ amid legal battle

Here’s how people reacted to this post here:

“Bro, I love it,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Wow. Speaks volume.”

“You’re funny. It’s really telling the truth,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Love the simplistic design of the new OpenAI logo! Clean and modern.”

“Wow. The new OpenAI logo is so sharp. It’s electrifying!” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Wow. Who is the genius graphic designer.”

What are your thoughts on this logo of OpenAI shared by Elon Musk?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On