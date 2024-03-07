Elon Musk tells Sam Altman’s OpenAI to change its name to ‘Closed AI’, promises to drop lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman on March 1, accusing the company forgot its original mission for profit. In response, OpenAI released several of Musk’s emails sent to the team between 2015 and 2018. Musk has now promised to drop the lawsuit if the company changes its name to ‘ClosedAI’. He even shared a picture of Sam Altman and captioned it: ‘Fixed it’. Elon Musk shared this image of Sam Altman in one of the tweets. (X/@elonmusk)

Musk’s offer comes after OpenAI released the emails he sent to the team at OpenAI. The company even shared the link to the blog containing emails with the caption, “We are dedicated to the OpenAI mission and have pursued it every step of the way. We’re sharing some facts about our relationship with Elon, and we intend to move to dismiss all of his claims.”

A few hours later, Musk replied to this tweet, saying that he will drop the lawsuit against the company if it agreed to change its name. Musk wrote, “Change your name.” He further replied, “To ClosedAI, and I will drop the lawsuit.”

Musk didn’t stop here. He went on to share an altered image of Sam Altman wearing a guest ID card with the words: “ClosedAI”.

Take a look at the post shared by Elon Musk here:

Elon Musk’s post where he shared an edited picture of Sam Altman was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 32 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Troll-in-Chief: Elon Musk,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “More of this, please.”

“Brutal day for OpenAI!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Next-level trolling. Love it, Elon.”

“Speechless,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Great work on fixing the issue quickly and efficiently. Well done!”

What are your thoughts on this?