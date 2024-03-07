 Elon Musk tells Sam Altman’s OpenAI to change its name, promises this in return | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Elon Musk tells Sam Altman’s OpenAI to change its name to ‘Closed AI’, promises to drop lawsuit

Elon Musk tells Sam Altman’s OpenAI to change its name to ‘Closed AI’, promises to drop lawsuit

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 07, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Elon Musk sued Sam Altman's OpenAI, claiming they deviated from their mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity to focus on profit-making endeavours.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman on March 1, accusing the company forgot its original mission for profit. In response, OpenAI released several of Musk’s emails sent to the team between 2015 and 2018. Musk has now promised to drop the lawsuit if the company changes its name to ‘ClosedAI’. He even shared a picture of Sam Altman and captioned it: ‘Fixed it’.

Elon Musk shared this image of Sam Altman in one of the tweets. (X/@elonmusk)
Elon Musk shared this image of Sam Altman in one of the tweets. (X/@elonmusk)

Also Read| OpenAI responds to Elon Musk lawsuit: ‘Wanted us to merge with Tesla or…'

Musk’s offer comes after OpenAI released the emails he sent to the team at OpenAI. The company even shared the link to the blog containing emails with the caption, “We are dedicated to the OpenAI mission and have pursued it every step of the way. We’re sharing some facts about our relationship with Elon, and we intend to move to dismiss all of his claims.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A few hours later, Musk replied to this tweet, saying that he will drop the lawsuit against the company if it agreed to change its name. Musk wrote, “Change your name.” He further replied, “To ClosedAI, and I will drop the lawsuit.”

Musk didn’t stop here. He went on to share an altered image of Sam Altman wearing a guest ID card with the words: “ClosedAI”.

Take a look at the post shared by Elon Musk here:

Elon Musk’s post where he shared an edited picture of Sam Altman was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 32 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Tesla Cybertruck crashes into Beverly Hills Hotel sign, Elon Musk says the vehicle is ‘faster than a Porsche 911’

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Troll-in-Chief: Elon Musk,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “More of this, please.”

“Brutal day for OpenAI!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Next-level trolling. Love it, Elon.”

“Speechless,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Great work on fixing the issue quickly and efficiently. Well done!”

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On