OpenAI jobs in India: Multiple vacancies announced, here’s how to apply

OpenAI, the company behind the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, is expanding its presence in India with plans to open an office in New Delhi later this year. Ahead of the launch, the firm has already started hiring talent within the country. OpenAI listed three Account Director roles in India and invited applications through its official careers portal.(REUTERS)

(Also read: ChatGPT-5 sparks fierce debate after major upgrade: ‘Best AI ever or a huge letdown?’)

How to apply?

On its official website, OpenAI has listed job opportunities under the “Careers” section. Indian applicants can filter results by selecting India as the location, narrowing down the options to the roles currently available for local operations.

At present, three positions are open, all for the role of Account Director, but spread across different departments – Digital Natives, Large Enterprise, and Strategics. Each of these roles is linked to the company’s sales operations. Interested candidates can apply by clicking the “Apply Now” button next to the listing, which redirects them to a detailed role description and application portal.

Details of the vacancies

The three roles demand prior experience:

Account Director, Digital Natives: The ideal candidate should have more than seven years of experience in selling platform-as-a-service (PaaS) or software-as-a-service (SaaS). The responsibility includes managing a portfolio of accounts from onboarding to renewal.

Account Director, Large Enterprise: Applicants must have over a decade of experience in SaaS/PaaS sales with a proven record of meeting annual targets of around two million dollars. The role involves handling key client accounts throughout their journey with OpenAI.

Account Director, Strategics: For this senior role, the company expects more than 14 years of sales experience in PaaS/SaaS. The candidate will not only lead accounts but also support team recruitment and onboarding.

India’s growing significance

India is emerging as one of OpenAI’s most important markets. According to the company, the country is now ChatGPT’s second-largest user base and also among its fastest-growing. Weekly active users in India have quadrupled in the past year. Additionally, India features in the Top Five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform and has the largest student population using ChatGPT anywhere in the world.

While OpenAI is yet to finalise the physical location for its upcoming New Delhi office, it has already registered an official India unit and started forming a local team. This team will focus on building partnerships with governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions, signalling the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market.