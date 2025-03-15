Optical illusion: A chameleon is hiding among these parrots, can you find it in 9 seconds?

Optical illusions have long fascinated people, offering a unique way to challenge the brain while providing an element of fun. These illusions not only test one’s observational skills but also engage the mind in a way that sharpens attention to detail. If you enjoy brain teasers and visual puzzles, we have an intriguing challenge for you. An optical illusion showed parrots with a hidden chameleon.(X/@piedpiperlko)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Spot the hidden woman among flamingos, claim the visual genius title)

A optical illusion, shared on X by a user named Piyush Tiwari, has left internet users scratching their heads.

Can you spot the hidden chameleon?

The image in question is a vibrant illustration featuring numerous parrots packed closely together. These birds display an array of bright colours, including red, yellow, green, blue, orange, pink, and purple. They have characteristic parrot features—curved beaks, white faces, and striking plumage. The scene is set against a backdrop of green leaves and a light blue sky.

However, the real challenge lies in spotting a cleverly hidden chameleon camouflaged among the parrots. Blending seamlessly into the colourful chaos, the chameleon is difficult to distinguish at first glance.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

A test for sharp eyes

The post was shared with a caption that reads:

"Optical Illusion Test: People with good observation skills can solve this optical illusion test. Only 5% of people can spot the chameleon hidden among the parrots in the picture within 9 seconds. Can you?"

This claim has sparked curiosity among users, with many taking up the challenge to test their visual perception. Some managed to spot the camouflaged reptile, while others found themselves struggling to locate it even after multiple attempts.

Why optical illusions are a favourite among internet users

Optical illusions continue to be a favourite among social media users for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an engaging and interactive experience, making them widely shareable. Secondly, they stimulate cognitive skills by forcing the brain to analyse images differently. Lastly, they offer a sense of accomplishment when successfully solved, making them an enjoyable pastime.

(Also read: There's a fish hidden in this optical illusion, only those with sharp vision can spot it)

With countless such illusions circulating online, challenges like this one keep users entertained while subtly improving their observation skills. So, if you think you have a keen eye for detail, why not take a shot at spotting the hidden chameleon? Let us know how long it took you!