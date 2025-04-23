Optical illusion challenge: Spot all squares in this image to earn the visual genius badge

The internet can’t seem to get enough of optical illusions — and for good reason. These brain teasers not only entertain but also challenge our perception and cognitive abilities. From confusing shadows to shape-shifting images, illusions play tricks on our brains, forcing us to think beyond the obvious. Can you count all the squares in this viral optical illusion?(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The challenge that’s got everyone talking

If you're a fan of these mind-bending puzzles, you're in for a treat. A Facebook page named Minion Quotes shared a tricky visual riddle titled “Eye Test” with a simple yet tricky question: "How many squares?"

The image features a black background overlaid with white lines forming a grid. At first glance, it appears basic — just a series of neat squares. But don’t let its simplicity fool you. The illusion is cleverly designed to hide squares of various sizes, making it easy to miss a few… or several.

Take a look here at the post:

Can you spot every square?

The real challenge lies in training your eyes to see more than just the obvious. Most viewers spot the smallest squares immediately, but the larger ones — formed by combining smaller blocks — are much harder to identify. Some even overlap or share sides, which adds to the confusion.

Users have been debating the correct answer, with guesses ranging anywhere from 8 to over 20 squares.

Why we love these puzzles

What makes optical illusions like this so engaging is their ability to momentarily take us out of our daily routine and put our observation skills to the test. It’s a mix of fun and frustration — the kind that keeps you coming back for more. Whether you’re solving it alone or challenging your friends, these brain teasers give your mind a mini workout.

So, how many squares can you find in this illusion? Take a closer look, and don’t be surprised if the answer changes the more you stare at it.