Optical illusion: Spot the hidden mango among parrots and prove you're today's puzzle master

Optical illusions have long fascinated internet users, offering a fun and engaging way to test visual perception. These brain teasers come in many forms, including age-related puzzles, mathematical equations, and intricate visual tricks. Among them, optical illusions stand out as they challenge not just observation skills but also cognitive processing. Spot the hidden mango among colourful parrots in this viral optical illusion.(X/@piedpiperlko)

(Also read: Optical illusion: This woman is searching for her missing bag in busy shop, can you spot it in 5 seconds?)

An optical illusion is making the rounds on social media, testing users' ability to spot hidden details within a cluttered image. If you enjoy such challenges, this puzzle might be the perfect test for your eyes.

The hidden mango among parrots

The brain teaser was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari. The image features a vibrant cartoon illustration of numerous parrots packed tightly together. The birds have rounded heads, small beaks, and a gradient of colours ranging from red-orange on their heads to yellow and green on their bodies.

However, hidden among these parrots is a single mango. The challenge? Spot the mango within 11 seconds.

The caption accompanying the post reads, “There is a mango hidden among the parrots. Can you spot it within 11 seconds? If you are able to spot the mango hidden among the parrots, you have strong attention to detail and visual processing skills that help you to notice small differences in colour, shape, and texture.”

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions remain internet favourites

Optical illusions continue to be a viral sensation on the internet, captivating users across platforms. These puzzles are not only entertaining but also serve as a fun way to challenge the brain. They test cognitive skills, including pattern recognition, focus, and the ability to process visual information rapidly.

(Also read: Beware! A sneaky snake is hiding in this baffling optical illusion, can you spot it in 10 seconds?)

Social media users often enjoy the competitive aspect of these challenges, trying to beat the given time limit or competing with friends. Additionally, illusions that require closer attention encourage engagement, with many users sharing their results and debating their findings in comment sections.

Whether you're a casual puzzle solver or someone who loves testing their brainpower, this parrot-mango illusion is another reminder of why optical illusions never fail to intrigue the internet.