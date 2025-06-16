Optical Illusion: There’s a cat hiding in this messy room. Can you find it?

Brain teasers, especially optical illusions, have become a much-loved form of entertainment on the internet, captivating users with their clever designs and visual trickery. These puzzles not only provide a fun mental workout but also challenge the way our brains perceive the world around us. Internet users were challenged by an illusion hiding a cat in plain sight.(Reddit/peach_cartoon)

From hidden images to ambiguous objects, illusions continue to draw attention on social media platforms, and the latest one shared on Reddit is no exception.

The new challenge

The latest visual puzzle comes from Reddit user @peach_cartoon. The image presents an everyday scene—a slightly chaotic bedroom. At first glance, it looks like a typical untidy room with an open closet stuffed with hanging clothes, a laundry bag on the floor, and various household items scattered throughout the space.

Among the visible items are a pink hanging organiser and a standing fan. But the real challenge lies in spotting the cat expertly hidden within this disorder. It's a classic "find the animal" brain teaser that tests your patience and perception.

Check out the post here:

Can you spot the feline?

While the image might seem overwhelming due to the clutter, a closer inspection will reveal a subtle hint of fur and a feline figure cleverly concealed. Many users have engaged with the post, attempting to locate the well-camouflaged cat.

If you're still scratching your head and scanning every inch of the image, here's the answer: the cat is cleverly tucked away in the bottom right corner of the closet, partially obscured behind the laundry bag and blending seamlessly with its surroundings.

Why we love these visual challenges

This illusion is just one example of why such content continues to dominate social media feeds. Not only do these challenges entertain, but they also encourage people to pause, observe closely, and engage with content more attentively. For many, solving these puzzles offers a small but satisfying sense of victory in a fast-scrolling digital world.