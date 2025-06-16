Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Optical Illusion: There’s a cat hiding in this messy room. Can you find it?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 16, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A viral optical illusion challenged viewers to spot a hidden cat in a messy room.

Brain teasers, especially optical illusions, have become a much-loved form of entertainment on the internet, captivating users with their clever designs and visual trickery. These puzzles not only provide a fun mental workout but also challenge the way our brains perceive the world around us.

Internet users were challenged by an illusion hiding a cat in plain sight.(Reddit/peach_cartoon)
Internet users were challenged by an illusion hiding a cat in plain sight.(Reddit/peach_cartoon)

(Also read: Can you spot the hidden dolphins in this optical illusion?)

From hidden images to ambiguous objects, illusions continue to draw attention on social media platforms, and the latest one shared on Reddit is no exception.

The new challenge

The latest visual puzzle comes from Reddit user @peach_cartoon. The image presents an everyday scene—a slightly chaotic bedroom. At first glance, it looks like a typical untidy room with an open closet stuffed with hanging clothes, a laundry bag on the floor, and various household items scattered throughout the space.

Among the visible items are a pink hanging organiser and a standing fan. But the real challenge lies in spotting the cat expertly hidden within this disorder. It's a classic "find the animal" brain teaser that tests your patience and perception.

Check out the post here:

find the cat (and ignore my messy room)
byu/peach_cartoon inFindTheSniper

Can you spot the feline?

While the image might seem overwhelming due to the clutter, a closer inspection will reveal a subtle hint of fur and a feline figure cleverly concealed. Many users have engaged with the post, attempting to locate the well-camouflaged cat.

If you're still scratching your head and scanning every inch of the image, here's the answer: the cat is cleverly tucked away in the bottom right corner of the closet, partially obscured behind the laundry bag and blending seamlessly with its surroundings.

(Also read: Vision accuracy test: Only a true puzzle genius can count all the hidden faces in this tricky image)

Why we love these visual challenges

This illusion is just one example of why such content continues to dominate social media feeds. Not only do these challenges entertain, but they also encourage people to pause, observe closely, and engage with content more attentively. For many, solving these puzzles offers a small but satisfying sense of victory in a fast-scrolling digital world.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Optical Illusion: There’s a cat hiding in this messy room. Can you find it?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On